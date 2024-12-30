West Haven

Pedestrian killed, motorcyclist critically injured in West Haven crash

A pedestrian has died and a motorcyclist is critically injured after a collision in West Haven over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Campbell Avenue on Sunday around 10 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash. Once in the area, police said it was determined that a motorcyclist had struck a pedestrian.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound when he hit a woman who was crossing the street. After the collision, the motorcyclist reportedly lost control and dumped his bike onto its side where it slid.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The pedestrian was also taken to the hospital where she later died. She has been identified as 47-year-old Jaymie Marazzi Taylor, of West Haven.

The collision remains under investigation.

