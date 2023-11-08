Pedestrian rescued from underneath vehicle after being struck in Hartford

Emergency crews rescued a pedestrian who was trapped underneath a vehicle after being struck in Hartford on Tuesday.

Firefighters and police were called to a report of a crash on Wethersfield Avenue around 10 a.m. It was reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and was trapped underneath.

Civilians and police officers lifted the vehicle with a hydraulic car jack. The pedestrian was then removed by an officer.

Fire officials said the pedestrian was conscious and breathing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The pedestrian was transported to Hartford Hospital to be evaluated and treated for any injuries.

Authorities did not release details about the extent of the injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.