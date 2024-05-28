Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Newington

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Newington on Monday night.

Officers responded to Richard Street and Willard Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the pedestrian was transported to the hospital. Their injuries are described as serious.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Officer Cappiello at (860) 666-8445 ext. 6317 or by email at ccappiello@newingtonct.gov.