Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Suffield

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Suffield over the weekend.

Investigators said a sedan was traveling northbound on Route 75 while a pedestrian was reportedly walking near the edge of the road heading north on Sunday around 8 p.m.

According to officials, the 27-year-old pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and was transported to St. Francis Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad was called and is investigating the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have seen the pedestrian walking before the collision is asked to call police at (860) 668-3870.