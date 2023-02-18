Bridgeport

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport on Friday night.

Dispatchers received a call from an AMR crew reporting a pedestrian struck by a car on Washington Avenue at Pequonnock Street around 7:20 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us