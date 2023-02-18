Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck in Bridgeport

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport on Friday night.

Dispatchers received a call from an AMR crew reporting a pedestrian struck by a car on Washington Avenue at Pequonnock Street around 7:20 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.