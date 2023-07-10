Enfield

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in Enfield

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Enfield on Sunday.

The collision happened on Enfield Street near Park Avenue around 8:55 p.m.

According to police, the 32-year-old female pedestrian was transported to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to all Officer K. Ragion at (860) 763-8920.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
