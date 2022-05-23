Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle in New Haven

A pedestrian has serious injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in New Haven on Sunday.

Firefighters said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Townsend Avenue and Parker Place after getting a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found one victim and began medical treatment.

The person who was struck was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, authorities said.

It's unclear if the vehicle involved stayed at the scene or if any charges will be filed.