Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Norwich

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Norwich on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of New London Turnpike around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.
According to officials, a male was struck and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Backus Hospital to be treated.
The road was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.
