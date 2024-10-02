Norwich

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Norwich

Norwich Police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Norwich on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of New London Turnpike around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to officials, a male was struck and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Backus Hospital to be treated.

The road was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us