Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle on Berlin Turnpike

A pedestrian has serious injuries after getting struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington on Saturday.

Officers were called to the southbound lanes of the Berlin Turnpike near the Connecticut Department of Transportation around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to investigators, the pedestrian suffered what appeared to be serious physical injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and was identified, authorities said.

The southbound side of the Berlin Turnpike was closed from Kitts Lane to Main Street for several hours while police investigated. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Chapdelaine at (860) 594-6238.

