Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Hamden

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has serious injuries after they were hit by a car in Hamden Tuesday night.

The police department said they responded to Dixwell Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash.

Authorities said a person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road is closed between Pine Street and George Street while police conduct their investigation. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ferrera at 203-230-4000.

