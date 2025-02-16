Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Stamford

A pedestrian has serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Stamford on Sunday morning.

Police said said a 2008 Lexus SUV was traveling westbound on West Main Street when it hit a 57-year-old Stamford resident around 7 a.m.

The pedestrian was transported to Stamford Hospital and was later admitted to the ICU to be treated for serious injuries.

After the collision, the Lexus fled the scene. Investigators later identified the vehicle and found the possible operator.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A search warrant was completed for the vehicle and the suspected driver was interviewed. Police said the 43-year-old Stamford resident invoked his right to counsel and refused to speak with police.

The accident reconstruction team is investigating the collision. Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.