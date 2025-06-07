West Hartford

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West Hartford

west-hartford-police-generic
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian with serious injuries was found unresponsive in the middle of the road following a suspected hit-and-run in West Hartford early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 200 block of South Main Street around 2 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person in the road. A passerby had found the pedestrian in the road and called 911.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officers arrived to the area and said they found evidence of a collision, but there was no vehicle on scene.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The accident reconstruction team is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the police department at (860) 523-5203 or the anonymous tip line at (860) 570-8969.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us