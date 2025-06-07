Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West Hartford

A pedestrian with serious injuries was found unresponsive in the middle of the road following a suspected hit-and-run in West Hartford early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 200 block of South Main Street around 2 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person in the road. A passerby had found the pedestrian in the road and called 911.

Officers arrived to the area and said they found evidence of a collision, but there was no vehicle on scene.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The accident reconstruction team is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the police department at (860) 523-5203 or the anonymous tip line at (860) 570-8969.