Pedestrian Severely Injured in Hit & Run in New Haven

A 59-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical condition after being injured in a hit and run motor vehicle crash in New Haven.

The incident happened Thursday night around 9:50 p.m. on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Ferry Street.  

According to officials, police and fire crews responded to 911 calls of a injured pedestrian and found the severely injured victim lying in the roadway.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. 

NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team and Major Crimes detectives responded to the crash location to assist.

Investigators say they believe the pedestrian was walking in the eastbound traffic lane on Grand Avenue when a motorist struck him and left the scene.

No description of the vehicle was provided at this time.  

Detectives are asking anyone with information or security camera video of the area to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.  

