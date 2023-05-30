Berlin

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train in Berlin

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian walking along the train tracks in Berlin has died after being struck Tuesday evening.

The police department said the crash happened near Kensington Road and Surrey Lane at about 5:30 p.m.

Responding officers found that a pedestrian walking south on the train tracks was struck by a CT Rail train that was traveling south.

The pedestrian, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Amtrak Police responded to the scene and are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amtrak Police Department.

