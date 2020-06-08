Pedestrian Struck By Motorcycle in Hartford Has Died: Police

A 60-year-old man who was struck by a motorcycle in Hartford Sunday night has died, according to police.

Police said the man was struck in the area of 1670 Main St.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:20 p.m. and found an injured pedestrian and an injured motorcycle operator.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, was transported by ambulance to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old man, was transported to Hartford

Hospital, police said.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was going north on Main Street, approaching the intersection of Main Street and Seyms Street and the pedestrian was crossing Main Street when he was struck. The motorcyclist then who lost control and crashed.

Police said this marks the sixth fatal crash of 2020.