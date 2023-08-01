Pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer in Willimantic

A pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer in Willimantic on Tuesday.
Police said the pedestrian was hit at the intersection of West Main Street and Roanoke Avenue.
Authorities have not released any details about the pedestrian's condition.
The police department's accident reconstruction team has been called to investigate.
