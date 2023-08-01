Willimantic

Pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer in Willimantic

Willimantic police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer in Willimantic on Tuesday.

Police said the pedestrian was hit at the intersection of West Main Street and Roanoke Avenue.

Authorities have not released any details about the pedestrian's condition.

The police department's accident reconstruction team has been called to investigate.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Willimantic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us