EAST HARTFORD

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in East Hartford

File photo of a police car.
Shutterstock

A pedestrian has been hit by a car on Main Street in East Hartford, according to Lieutenant Connolly from the East Hartford Police Department.

According to Connolly, the accident happened at the corner of Burnside Avenue. The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been made at this time, Connolly said.

The victim has been taken to a nearby hospital for what police said is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Part of Main Street is closed while police investigate the incident.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORDEast Hartford police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us