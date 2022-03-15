Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in East Hartford

A pedestrian has been hit by a car on Main Street in East Hartford, according to Lieutenant Connolly from the East Hartford Police Department.

According to Connolly, the accident happened at the corner of Burnside Avenue. The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been made at this time, Connolly said.

The victim has been taken to a nearby hospital for what police said is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Part of Main Street is closed while police investigate the incident.