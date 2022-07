A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Manchester on Saturday night.

Police said the collision happened on West Center Street.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Authorities have not released details on the extent of the injuries.

It's unclear if the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.