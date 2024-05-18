Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Haven

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in West Haven on Saturday morning and serious injuries are reported.

City officials said the pedestrian was hit on Ocean Avenue and Scott Street around 2:20 a.m.

Serious injuries were reported.

The accident reconstruction team has been called to the area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Ocean Avenue is currently closed from Linwood Street to Morris Street.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.