west haven

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Haven

By Cailyn Blonstein

West Haven Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in West Haven on Saturday morning and serious injuries are reported.

City officials said the pedestrian was hit on Ocean Avenue and Scott Street around 2:20 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Serious injuries were reported.

The accident reconstruction team has been called to the area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Ocean Avenue is currently closed from Linwood Street to Morris Street.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

Local

Hartford 28 mins ago

Man hit by car in Hartford taken to hospital

Stamford 1 hour ago

Teen motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Stamford

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

west haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us