A student on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle at South Windsor High School on Monday morning.

Police said the student was on a bicycle and was struck by a vehicle at the front entrance of the school. The student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, witnesses said the vehicle involved was being driven by a student and was traveling below 5 miles per hour when the bicyclist was hit.

The vehicle stopped after the collision, investigators added.