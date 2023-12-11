Berlin

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Berlin Turnpike

By Cailyn Blonstein

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning.

Police said the pedestrian was struck on the northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike shortly after 5 a.m.

Authorities have not released any information about possible injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike is currently closed from Spruce Brook Road to Bishops Curve.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us