Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Fairfield

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Fairfield Sunday morning.

Fairfield police said they responded to the area of New England Avenue and Kings Highway Cutoff just after 11:30 a.m.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck while crossing the road. They were taken to the hospital and are in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Kings Highway Cutoff was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The crash is under investigation.