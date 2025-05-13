Police searching for driver who hit pedestrian on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

A man has serious injuries after he was struck in Hamden on Monday night and police are looking for the driver who they said left the scene.

Police dispatch received calls around 8:30 p.m. from people reporting that a pedestrian was struck at Dixwell Avenue and Mather Street, police said.

Officers responded and found a man lying in the road.

Hamden firefighters and medical personnel also responded and the man was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Witnesses said a dark-colored SUV hit the man and it had damage to the front grill area, according to police.

The vehicle stopped briefly at the crash scene and then fled, heading north on Dixwell Avenue before police arrived, Hamden police said.

Dixwell Avenue was shut down for several hours as police investigated and the Hamden Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Officer Eric Hallstrom at 203-230-4000.