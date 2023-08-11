Hartford

Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run in Hartford: fire officials

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Hartford late Thursday night and the driver left the scene, according to fire officials.

The person was struck in the area of Washington and Park streets at 11:20 p.m. and had several injuries, but was conscious and alert, according to the fire department.

The patient was brought to a local hospital.

