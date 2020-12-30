Pedestrian Struck in New Haven Has Died: Police

A pedestrian who was struck in New Haven on Tuesday night has died.

Police responded around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard between Printers Lane and Adeline Street and said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said a 41-year-old New Haven woman was driving the Jeep Liberty on the Boulevard and the pedestrian was struck while trying to cross the street as the SUV approached the 500 block of the Boulevard.

An ambulance transported the pedestrian to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316