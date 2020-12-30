new haven

Pedestrian Struck in New Haven Has Died: Police

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A pedestrian who was struck in New Haven on Tuesday night has died.

Police responded around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard between Printers Lane and Adeline Street and said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said a 41-year-old New Haven woman was driving the Jeep Liberty on the Boulevard and the pedestrian was struck while trying to cross the street as the SUV approached the 500 block of the Boulevard.   

Local

Economic stimulus 27 mins ago

Is $600 Enough for Americans? CT Families, Economic Experts Weigh In

Hartford 1 hour ago

Hartford Mayor Urges Residents to Keep New Year's Celebrations Small

An ambulance transported the pedestrian to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316

This article tagged under:

new haven
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us