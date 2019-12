A pedestrian was struck near CVS on Main Street in Southington Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk, where it crosses the driveway of the CVS at 310 Main St. at 8:45 a.m. and a driver leaving CVS struck the person.

The pedestrian was transported to a local medical center and the injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The road was closed but has reopened.

Police are investigating.