Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in North Haven

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in North Haven Sunday evening, according to officials.

Officials said the person was struck in the area of 300 block Washington Avenue.

The incident was reported by Amtrak and New Haven police and fire officials responded. The individual was found to be deceased, fire officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by Amtrak police and local officials.

Rail service is expected to be delayed for the next several hours. No additional information was immediately available.