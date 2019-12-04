Pedestrian Struck on I-95 South in Stratford Has Died: Police

Pedestrian struck on Interstate 95 in Stratford
Connecticut Department of Transportation

A pedestrian who was struck while walking across Interstate 95 South in Stratford Wednesday morning has died, according to police.

According to Connecticut State Police, 60-year-old Levern Hall of Bridgeport had crossed the center median barrier and was trying to run to the right shoulder of the southbound side of the highway when he was struck near exit 32.

It was not clear why he was on the highway.

Local

Hamden 47 mins ago

Hamden Police Increase Patrols After Recent Shootings

investigation 10 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the car that hit him was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation.

The highway was closed for several hours but has reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us