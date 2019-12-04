Pedestrian Struck on I-95 South in Stratford Has Died: Police

A pedestrian who was struck while walking across Interstate 95 South in Stratford Wednesday morning has died, according to police.

According to Connecticut State Police, 60-year-old Levern Hall of Bridgeport had crossed the center median barrier and was trying to run to the right shoulder of the southbound side of the highway when he was struck near exit 32.

It was not clear why he was on the highway.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the car that hit him was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation.

The highway was closed for several hours but has reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.