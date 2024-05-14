Portland

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Portland

Police Lights Generic NBC4_8
NBC 4 New York

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Main Street in Portland on Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the area for a reported pedestrian crash. The extent of injuries is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

