Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Portland

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Main Street in Portland on Tuesday night.
Police said they were called to the area for a reported pedestrian crash. The extent of injuries is unknown.
The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
