Teen on Bicycle Seriously Injured After Colliding With Vehicle in Meriden

A teen that was riding a bicycle has serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Meriden on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a collision involving a car and a bicycle on Oregon Road by Brownstone Ridge around 3:15 p.m.

Investigators said it appears a 15-year-old had been traveling down Brownstone Ridge on a bicycle, entered the intersection of Oregon Road and hit a vehicle.

The teenager was transported by LifeStar to Connecticut Children's to be treated for serious injuries.

The collision is being investigated by the Meriden Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Lacerda at (203) 630-6125.