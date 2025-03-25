Pediatricians promote vaccination amid measles cases in the US

Pediatricians in our state are speaking out about the importance of vaccines.

It comes as measles cases continue to spread in the U.S., though so far not in Connecticut.

“We are very concerned about the current measles outbreak,” Dr. Molly Markowitz, a pediatrician, said.

Markowitz said more parents have questions amid the growing number of measles cases in the country.

“Parents are worried, you know. They want to make sure their child is safe,” Markowitz said.

This as measles cases increased to 378, according to the latest from the CDC. Of those 95% were unvaccinated and 17% ended up hospitalized. Two people died.

“The recent resurgence of measles cases is a serious public health concern highlighting the fragility of our collective immunity and danger of declining vaccination rates,” Dr. Barbara Ziogas, a pediatrician, said.

On Tuesday, pediatricians spoke out about vaccine safety and effectiveness, amid concerns about misinformation spreading.

In Connecticut, the Public Health Department reports 97.7% of kindergarteners were up to date on the MMR vaccine during the 2023-24 school year.

“We are very fortunate to have high vaccination rates that have kept our children, but not only our children, but young adults and older adults safe,” Dr. Marietta Vazquez, a pediatrician, said.

Cases have been reported nearby in New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island. But so far, none have been confirmed in Connecticut.

While most kids now receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, many adults might have only gotten a single dose.

“If you're worried and concerned, talk to your doctor about whether or not it makes sense to check levels for vaccination,” Markowitz said.

Certain groups of adults – like healthcare workers - might want to consider a second dose.

Those born before 1957 are generally considered immune due to past measles exposure.