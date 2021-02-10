People 65+ Can Get COVID-19 Vaccines in Conn. Starting Tomorrow

In the race to get the COVID-19 vaccine, there is a bottleneck and starting tomorrow, hundreds of thousands more people will be eligible to get the shot in Connecticut.

For many, this is the first time they're dealing with trying to find and book an appointment.

Starting tomorrow, people 65 and older can get the vaccine and that's thousands of more people looking to fill open time slots.

You can call 877-918-2224 to schedule an appointment for your vaccine.

The United Way is the organization answering the phone and they've recently boosted the number of staff they have to 125. They have plans to double that.

They've also expanded the hours people are answering the phones. It is now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

According to the United Way, they've fielded almost 8,000 calls in the last 36 hours.

While a couple of weeks ago wait times had dropped to just three minutes, now sometimes people are offered a call back as soon as possible, though that could take up to a week.

There are 350,000 people age 65-74 now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, and many are scrambling to secure an appointment.

If you can use the computer, you can visit ct.gov/covidvaccine and fill out the VAMS form. The VAMS form is the online scheduling portal the state is using to sign people up for the vaccine. From there, you can either wait for someone to call you back or you can sign up directly through one of the area pharmacies or hospitals.

The United Way says they are doing all they can to sign people up.

Remember, there may not be an opening right away because they will need to make sure they will have enough vaccines.