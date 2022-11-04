People Asked to Avoid Downtown Norwich as Police Investigate Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Norwich Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Ferry Street and Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from hospital officials saying a person with gunshot injuries had just arrived.

At the same time, a business downtown called police to report hearing a few gunshots coming from a parking lot behind a nearby bank. They told police vehicles sped out of the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Police said they believe it's an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Connecticut State Police Eastern District detectives are responding to the scene.

People are being asked to avoid the area while police conduct their investigation. No additional information was immediately available.