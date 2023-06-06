Milford

People asked to avoid part of West Main Street in Milford after report of gunshots

Police are asking people to stay away from part of West Main Street in Milford as they investigate a report of gunshots.

Police said there was a report of gunshots at 214 West Main St. and a suspect is in custody.

They said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

