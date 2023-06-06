People asked to avoid part of West Main Street in Milford after report of gunshots

Police are asking people to stay away from part of West Main Street in Milford as they investigate a report of gunshots.
Police said there was a report of gunshots at 214 West Main St. and a suspect is in custody.
They said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.