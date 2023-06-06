People asked to avoid part of West Main Street in Milford after report of gunshots

Police are asking people to stay away from part of West Main Street in Milford as they investigate a report of gunshots.

Police said there was a report of gunshots at 214 West Main St. and a suspect is in custody.

They said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The Detective Bureau and Patrol Officers are currently investigating a report of shots fired at 214 West Main Street. We have the suspect in custody, but the scene is still active. Avoid the area. Isolated incident, no danger to the public. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) June 6, 2023

