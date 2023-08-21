Somers

People asked to stay away from large scrap fire in Somers

Somers Fire Department

The Somers Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area of a scrap metal fire that broke out Monday evening.

Crews said they responded to the area of Egypt Road at about 2:30 p.m. Responding firefighters found a large scrap metal pile burning and called in for mutual aid.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called in. The fire department remains at the scene.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

