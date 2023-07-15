People bike, run, walk in 2023 ERRACE Foundation in Avon

Close to a thousand people were in Avon on Saturday, supporting the 2023 ERRACE Foundation, which raises money for cancer patients and outreach programs in our state.

"I'm a cyclist primarily and she was a runner," said ERRACE cofounder and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Andy Caputo.

Dr. Caputo created the organization with his wife Allyson after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Combining their love of cycling and running, they named it "ERRACE," which stands for "Everybody Ride / Run Against Cancer Everyday."

Since 2010, they've hosted a 100, 50, and 25-mile bike ride as well as a 5k walk or run.

"Unfortunately, she lost her battle in 2012, but we carry on the event in her honor and do this every year," said Caputo.

On Saturday, people of all ages were there to raise awareness and give back.

"I have a sister who is a melanoma survivor and a friend. I think everybody knows someone who has had cancer," said Deborah Agrella-Raupach, of West Hartford.

"It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I'm honoring those who have beat it, who have it right now, and who have lost loved ones to it," said Annabelle Boryczewski, of Weatogue.

The event benefits the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, where Dr. Caputo's wife was a patient.

It will also support Hartford Healthcare's cancer outreach programs, including the mobile mammography clinics. Those make mammograms and other cancer screenings more accessible to people, especially those who might not have insurance.

"We have detected many early breast cancers that would have otherwise been a late-stage cancer, which has such an impact on the patient, on the family, and the community," said Dr. Andrew Selner, Medical Director of the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute.

Dr. Selner says about 43 percent of people will get a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Knowing how common it is, he and Dr. Caputo say they remain committed to helping cancer patients and survivors in Connecticut.

"We're kind of like erasing cancer. We'd like to say that we could do that. In the meantime, we'll just try to optimize care," said Caputo.