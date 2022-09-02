People Enjoy Wonderful Weather Friday Leading Up to Labor Day Weekend

Friday was the calm before the Labor Day weekend crowds. Lots of folks took advantage of the gorgeous weather for a delightful beach say at Hamonnasset Beach State Park, where there was lots of beach real estate and parking spots still, too.

Of course, it’s expected to get a lot crazier during the long weekend. Hammonasset staff says the campground is booked solid through the weekend.

Lifeguards will be keeping an eye on swimmers Saturday through Monday. Silver Sands and Black Rock State Park will have them too, but that’s it.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the other designated swim areas through the state park system will not have lifeguards, as many have returned to school.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With that, state officials are warning swimmers to stay in designated swim areas, don’t swim if you’ve been drinking and keep watch of your kids.

Down the road, Lobster Landing had a line for its longed-for lobster rolls before the shack was even open.

“We know the people are coming so we’re ready for it. We started at 11 this morning but people were lining up at 10:45, we were ready,” said Angela Morander, who has worked there fore 13 years.

They’ve been serving up customers all summer long from near and far.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.