People were evacuated from a plaza in North Haven because of a reported bomb threat, according to police.

Officials said part of the plaza at 117 Washington Ave. was evacuated as a result of the threat. Several businesses in the area were also evacuated as a precaution.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The plaza has since been checked and deemed safe, authorities said. The area is now open.

Officers and detectives are investigating.