People fleeing police in Bridgeport cause multi-vehicle crash: police

People who were fleeing from police in Bridgeport caused a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the Bridgeport Police Taskforce was called to a pursuit in the 400 block of Taft Avenue around 12:13 p.m. Tuesday and reports from the scene were that people fled from police and hit multiple vehicles.

Three people were detained and a firearm was recovered, according to police.

They said it’s not clear if there are any injuries.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating.