People flock to Martin Rosol's in New Britain to get their Easter dinners

It’s Good Friday, and people are rushing to get food their Easter Sunday dinners.

At Martin Rosol’s in New Britain’s Little Poland neighborhood, lines were wrapped around the building starting as early as 5 a.m.

“All week it’s been crazy. We service thousands of customers throughout the week. This morning before we opened, there was about 50 people in line waiting for the gates to open. It’s really an exciting time of the year,” general manager Teddy Rosol said. “We do about eighth of our yearly business the month leading up to Easter.”

Rosol said people come from all over New England for their famous kielbasa.

“We have the smoked kielbasa, that’s our Easter special, and we have a fresh kielbasa,” he said. “They come from all over…whether it’s from Maine, or New Hampshire, Rhode Island.”

He’s the fourth generation to run the shop.

“My great-grandfather Martin was a Polish immigrant, came to New Britain, started the business in 1928, we’ve been at this facility since 1937,” Rosol said. “97 years.”

For many, making a visit this time of year is a decades-long tradition.

“Every Easter,” Robert Kosienski, of Meriden, said. “We love kielbasa. Horseradish, and mustard and everything that goes with it."

“I came all the way from Griswold to come up here and grab my Easter kielbasa,” John Nyszczy, of Griswold, said. “I’ve been coming here for about 15 to 20 years. My parents have been into it for a long time, so I kind of jumped into the fray and decided to come up and get it for them.”

For others, it’s a first.

“I moved to CT just a couple of years ago, and one of my colleagues grew up in New Britain and suggested coming here,” Elizabeth Collins, of West Hartford, said. “This will be my first time trying it."

Rosol’s is just one of many businesses in the area with long lines this Good Friday. Bakeries, markets and flower shops are among those busy.

Jessica Kudewicz and her father Zdzislaw said it’s a tradition of theirs to visit Kasia Bakery when she’s in town.

“It’s very important. People take off work just to be here with their family,” Jessica said. “Good Friday is really important, we don’t eat meat…We go to church, it’s a very nice tradition.”