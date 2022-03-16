People Head Outside to Enjoy Warmer Weather

With temperatures reaching into the 60s Wednesday, people across Connecticut tried to take advantage of the nice weather.

“It’s a perfect day to come out and golf," Bennett Gentile said.

Avid golfers found themselves at Lyman Orchards golf course ready to hit some balls.

"I think we’ve been out once before but it was kinda crummy weather so I’m excited about today," Gentile said.

For best friends Rick Donejan and Michael Smith, they couldn't wait to get out to the course.

"We're both retired, so any day Sunday to Saturday is an opportunity to come out and play," Donejan said. "We're winter birds. We play when there’s ice in the water, snow on the lake. He plays with ice skates on his cleats."

In New Britain, some just wanted to get out enjoy the fresh air.

"I pulled some of my summer stuff out of the garage like the grill and I’m grilling out tonight and I’m just going to enjoy the warm weather while it lasts," Paul Jibeau said.

Jibeau says he enjoys taking a nice stroll in Stanley Quarter Park often and with this type of weather he couldn’t resist.

"You gotta take advantage of any day you can get out and walk and exercise it’s better than a treadmill inside," Jibeau said.