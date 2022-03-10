People in Connecticut Feel Helpless as Images From Ukraine Surface

Watching what’s happening in Ukraine right now has left many people feeling uncertain about what may come next and helpless as images of fear, desperation and panic are broadcast worldwide every day.

Experts say the key to managing these difficult feelings is to manage what you’re consuming and acknowledge your feelings.

Dr. Javeed Sukhera is chief of psychiatry at Hartford HealthCare's Institute of Living and said the combination of the Ukrainian crisis, the lingering pandemic and financial strain of rising gas prices and inflation has created a major overall stress being felt by many today.

“This is a huge complex stress that’s being beamed into all of our homes at a time when all of us are connected to the news in a different way," Sukhera said.

Because all of this coincides with the relief of what seems like the slow ending of a two-year pandemic, taking time to process your feelings on things is critically important right now to remain aware - but it also means taking time to unplug.

“It’s okay to take a break. It’s okay to give ourselves permission to feel, but also permission to pause, to unplug to reconnect to people that matter to us, to places that matter,” said Sukhera.

When it comes to children, our kids may be impacted by worry about the people in the impacted countries. But the effect may also be felt by children who have other connections to issues of migration and displacement.

For parents, he said the key is to just be available to talk - there’s no one size fits all approach to working through this.

“Be open with our vulnerability with kids so they know they’re not alone. But also make apace for those conversations in a way that kids and young people know that we’re here to talk about it if they want to, but not to force the conversations,” said Sukhera.

Learn about the services offered at Institute of Living here.