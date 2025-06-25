People look for relief at cooling centers, ice cream shops amid extreme heat

Tuesday’s sweltering heat was a struggle for many in more ways than one across central Connecticut.

Whether it’s finding a place to cool off, or getting a business back up and running, there were obstacles to overcome.

On what was supposed to be a busy day at Lacroix’s Homemade Ice Cream in Plainville, customers were stunned to find its doors closed.

A sign showed the business temporarily closed after a power outage left hundreds of gallons of ice cream melted Monday night.

“It almost seems like something you can’t make up. You couldn’t have asked for a worse scenario,” Sean Williston, co-owner of Lacroix’s Homemade Ice Cream, said.

He said that stock would have lasted a couple of weeks at the shop. He was able to salvage some ingredients with the help of other businesses and was left waiting for the power to be restored.

“It is what it is at this point. It stinks but we’re dealing with it,” Williston said.

While there was no ice cream for people to cool down with, cooling centers in Hartford provided some relief for people like Stephen Mahoney.

“It’s incredible on a day like today. The heat. Oh boy, really something,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney was one of dozens of people taking advantage of the air conditioning at Center Church. He said his apartment on Wethersfield Avenue has no working A/C.

“That means the light is getting in, the air outside is coming in. In the summer the heat, in the winter, the cold,” he said.

Volunteers at Center Church said they provide cold water, meals and treats for people to stay comfortable. They say there’s no reason for anyone to be outside during extreme heat.

“This weather is just too dangerous, especially for the elderly, younger kids, and even just anybody right now,” Asia Pickens, a volunteer, said.

While Mahoney enjoys his cold treats, back at the ice cream shop, Williston is hoping he can serve some soon. He’s appreciating the words of support from customers.

“It keeps you motivated for sure. Definitely,” he said.

Williston said it’ll take him a few days for him to make all the ice cream as it’s entirely homemade. He hopes to reopen next week.