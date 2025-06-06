People make indoor weekend plans as some rain returns Saturday

If you feel like it’s been raining every weekend, you’re not wrong.

And more is on the way for the weekend.

People we spoke with tell us the wet weather has been affecting their weekend plans as well.

Jake Karas from West Hartford has been let down by the rainy weekends.

"I'm a big golfer, so my golf game has been impacted by the rain for sure," Karas said. "Planning on playing tomorrow, but we'll see."

Connecticut has picked up precipitation at some point during the last dozen weekends, and more is expected on Saturday.

Phil Guglielmo, who is a part-owner of Farmington Mini Golf and Ice Cream Parlor with his brother, said the rain is far from ideal.

“We happen to be in a bad pattern where it seems like every weekend, it's raining," Guglielmo said. "But we get through it, you know?”

Rain or shine, people will still play.

"They'll come out, and it can be 10 minutes or so after a rainstorm, and they'll be out here ready to play golf," Guglielmo said.

Not to mention the ice cream parlor is still open when it does rain.

Another popular place to hang out is Westmoor Park in West Hartford, which is open 365 days a year.

Doug Jackson, the park naturalist, said it's a family-friendly place that has something for everyone.

“A lot of people come for the experience to walk a trail to see the animals," Jackson said. "Just to be outside. I mean, it's good for everybody's mental health.”

Between summer camps and field trips, Jackson said thousands of kids visit the park every year.

And unless there is thunder and lightning or unsafe weather, they will usually tough it out.

“A lot of kids will put a raincoat on. I'll put a raincoat on, and we'll go explore the woods anyway," Jackson said.