People on CT shoreline brace for storms

As Debby's remnants move north, strong winds are making their way to Connecticut's shoreline towns.

In the hours before the wind advisory was set to begin, conditions were fairly calm with mild wind and sunshine peeking from behind the gray clouds.

The National Weather Service put out a wind advisory predicting winds from about 15 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour, with wind gusts up to about 50 miles per hour.

Although conditions were fairly calm along the shoreline in the early hours on Friday, those conditions were expected to worsen and people in Old Saybrook were bracing for the impact.

Over the past few days, several boaters at the marina were ensuring their boats were secured.

“We’re pretty high up on Main Street and we’ll be here once the storm comes, that’s for sure,” said Ralph Stevens, from Old Saybrook.

The National Weather Service said winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs and cause a few power outages.

Stevens had his fingers crossed in hopes that conditions won’t impact his electricity.