People Prepare for First Snow Storm of 2022

The True Value hardware store in East Lyme was busy Thursday afternoon. From buying snow shovels to stocking up on ice melt, people were getting ready a snow storm that is expected to bring three to six inches of snow to most of the state Friday.

"I'm a snow fan. I mean, we are in New England. You have to like snow," said Bob Kurzawa, as he picked up some extra salt from the hardware store. "The snow blower is all set up. We are pretty much ready."

The NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a first alert for a storm that could bring three to six inches of snow for much of the state and six to eight inches for northeastern Connecticut and some schools have decided to close Friday.

Managers at the True Value in East Lyme said while the storm is not expected to bring a lot of snow, it is good for business.

"Any time we have bad weather, snow is obviously good for a hardware store," said Emerson Dexter, who manages the store. "This seems like it might be a few inches. Not like a nor'easter, but at least people start using the shovels."

The team at the hardware store restocked winter essentials including shovels and ice melt Thursday morning. They saw foot traffic ramp up throughout the day.

Wilson Scott bought five shovels and multiple pairs of gloves. He owns a landscaping business with his dad, Scott's Family Landscaping, and they are expecting to be very busy for the storm.

"I picked up some extra gloves for the guys just to make sure everyone has warm, dry hands," said Scott. "We have been pretty much ready for the whole season- just wanted to make sure that we didn't run out."

Scott offered some tips to anyone who is shoveling at home. He said it is important to bend at your knees. He also suggested using silicone spray on the shovel so the snow slides right off.

According to the NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists, the snow will begin after midnight, with the heaviest snow coming between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., then taper off around noon.