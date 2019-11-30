People Prepare for Sunday Storm by Traveling Early

The storm forecasted Sunday cut many travelers' long weekend getaways short in an attempt to avoid bad driving conditions.

While many drivers wisely hit the road before Sunday’s snow fall, the Saturday departure made for congested highways throughout Connecticut.

Drivers dealt with traffic and post-Thanksgiving blues.

“We felt like it we got a good amount of family time in, but it would have been nice to have a little bit more,” said Andrew Rennie, making a pit stop at the Branford Interstate 95 South rest stop.

He, his wife and their dog Copley were driving back to Brooklyn from Providence, Rhode Island.

“We had plans for tonight with some friends from back home that we just decided, looking at the weather forecast, we’re like the drive is going to be hard enough no matter what, so let’s skip that and hit the road," Rennie said.

They said the traffic was touch and go.

“Our ETA has gone up by an hour in the time that we’ve been driving…so it’s a little disheartening.”

Similar sentiments were shared by many travelers we met at the rest stop and beyond.

“So we went down to Mass., Cape Cod and now heading home because of the bad weather,” said 16-year-old Bryson traveling with his family back to Pennsylvania.

“We had to leave a day early because of it, unfortunately,” said his 17-year-old brother Ryan. “I’m excited for snow, it means more days off from school.”

If you do have to travel Sunday, safety officials are urging drivers to take it slow and plan more time to get to where you need to go.

They say make sure your windshield wipers are working, your tires are ready for the winter weather, your cell phone charged and you have a full tank of gas.