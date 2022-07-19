People Search for Ways to Beat the Heat

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting a stretch of extreme heat with humidity for the next few days. This week's temperatures will likely lead to this summer's first heat wave.

Given the forecast, people spent time on Connecticut's shoreline Tuesday looking for ways to beat the heat.

Sherry Stevenson brought her family to Ocean Beach Park in New London. She said it was a great way for them to escape the inland heat and enjoy the a slight breeze at the beach.

“Sweltering hot with the kids at home wouldn’t be fun," said Stevenson. "It's perfect. We feel bad for the ones who aren’t here with us.”

The water was a popular spot to cool off, but so was the ice. RoseGarden Ice Arena hosted its public skate Tuesday and had plenty of people stop by for relief from the heat.

"It feels good just sitting on the ice and put the ice on your face too cool off and then when you walk out and it’s so hot that my glasses fog up," said Kathy Ortolani, one of the coaches at the arena.

Isabela Haque drove to Norwich from Waterford to skate.

"It's a really nice way to get out of the heat and just have fun inside with air conditioning and ice," said Haque.

Not only is avoiding the heat the smartest option, an emergency department doctor at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital said that it is the safest option.

“In temperatures ranging from 80s to upper 90s, it is common to have very quick onset of dehydration, loss of electrolytes, heat stroke, heat exhaustion," said Dr. Sarah Vitello.

Dr. Vitello added that if you do have to be outside, stay hydrated and stay in the shade.