People shoot at driver using ATM during attempted robbery in Meriden: police

Police are investigating after two people allegedly shot at a driver during an attempted robbery at a bank in Meriden on Sunday.

Authorities said they were called to ION Bank on West Main Street at 10:25 p.m. for the attempted armed robbery.

A person reported that two individuals with guns tried to rob them while using the drive-up ATM. A car pulled up beside the victim's vehicle and when they tried to flee, the suspects fired gunshots at the vehicle, according to police.

No one was hurt during the incident. Police are actively investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pellegrini at 203-630-6297 or bpellegrini@meridenct.gov.

The police department is reminding folks to take measures to protect their ATM card, including keeping the card in a safe place and keeping your PIN number a secret.

When using an ATM, police say you should be aware of your surroundings, particularly at night. If you see anything suspicious, do not use the machine and report it. More tips are available on the police department's Facebook page.