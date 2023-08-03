People shot at each other at New Haven 7-Eleven: police

People were shooting at each other at the 7-Eleven at 400 Foxon Boulevard in New Haven early Thursday morning, police said, and officers who responded found a “chaotic scene.”

Officers were called to the store just before 2 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots and they found several bullet casings in the store as well as the parking lot.

Witnesses told police a BMW was parked in the lot, then a Honda Civic pulled in, and several people who were in the Honda Civic were dressed in dark clothing and armed with handguns and went into the store.

Then, the BMW pulled up near the entrance and a passenger got out and started shooting at the people inside, police said, and gunfire was exchanged.

Police said they found four fired cartridge casings in the parking lot and several “projectiles” and casings inside the store.

Everyone involved fled.

Police said no one was shot but one person had facial cuts from shattered glass and was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor lacerations.



Detectives from the Bureau of Identification responded and police are investigating.